|
|
Rosalie A. Losito
Elmira - Losito, Rosalie A. Age 89, of Elmira, NY, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at the St. Joseph's Hospital in Elmira. Rosalie was born in Elmira on March 6, 1930. She was the daughter of the late Pasquale and Archangelina (Muccigrosso) D' Onofrio. Rosalie was also predeceased by her husband, Martin Losito, brother, Anthony D'Onofrio, brother-in-law, Jack Diliberto. Rosalie was a professional singer and sang at Lib's Supper Club often. Primarily she was a homemaker and provided a wonderful family life for her husband, children and grandchildren. She will be missed dearly by those that knew her. Rosalie is survived by her sons, Dino and Martin Losito Jr.; granddaughter, Mia Losito; sister, Theresa Diliberto; brother, Daniel (Joan) D' Onofrio; several nieces and nephews; sister's-in-law, Marion "Mel" and Polly Losito. Family and friends are invited to call Tuesday, August 13th from 4 to 7:30 pm at the James D. Barrett Funeral Home. A prayer service will take place at the Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 14th at 10:30 am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am in St. Patrick's Church with Fr. Richard Farrell as celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Peter & Paul's Cemetery.
Published in Star-Gazette from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2019