|
|
Rosalie Anne "Skip" Vosburgh Tate
Horseheads - Rosalie Anne "Skip" Vosburgh Tate Age 86 of Horseheads, NY passed away on Sunday June 9. 2019. Skip was born on July 18, 1932 in Hammond, Louisiana the daughter of the late Samuel and Concetta Liberto Russo. Rosalie attended Cortland State College and U.S.C. where she received her Master's Degree. Mrs. Tate was a retired school teacher of 18 years for the Horseheads Central School District, and where she worked with the gifted and talented student programs. Rosalie Anne and her loving husband George Tate were married on January 11, 1974 and he pre-deceased her on August 16, 2013 after almost 40 years of marriage. Skip is a member of The Corning Country Club. She was also a member of the Horseheads Elks Club. She was an avid traveler. Skip is survived by her daughter : Beth Vosburgh of Delray Beach, Florida ; sisters : Virginia Spry of West Corners , NY and Grace Bystricky of Endicott , NY ; in-laws : Robert & Sylvia Benasutti Padden of Rochester, NY and Brian & Marilyn McLaughlin Padden of Murphy , Texas, and Maureen Padden Cooper of Wellsville , NY ; several nieces , nephews, cousins , and a host of caring friends. Special thanks to Patricia McMahon for the extraordinary care given to Rosalie in intensive care in Corning Hospital. Relatives and friends are invited to call at St. Peter and Paul's Church 556 St. Joseph's Bvld in Elmira, NY on Saturday June 15, 2019 from 10 AM to 12 Noon. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12 Noon at the conclusion of calling hours. Gravesite Committal Services will be held on Monday June 17, 2019 at 1 PM at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Wellsville, NY. Arrangements are entrusted to the LYNCH FUNERAL HOME 318 WEST BROAD STREET HORSEHEADS, NY. The Family will provide their own flowers. Donation's to a .
Published in Star-Gazette from June 12 to June 13, 2019