Services
Barber Funeral Home
413 S. Main St.
Horseheads, NY 14845
607-739-4801
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Barber Funeral Home
413 S. Main St.
Horseheads, NY 14845
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Rosalie Vondracek Obituary
Rosalie Vondracek

Cayuta NY/Pinehurst NC - VONDRACEK, Rosalie M.

Age 90 and longtime resident of Cayuta, NY passed away Feb. 15, 2019 while residing with her daughter in NC. Rosalie was born Sept. 4, 1928 in Big Flats, NY to the late Claude and Joanna (Enderle) Theetge. Rosalie was predeceased by her husband, George on January 1, 2004. She is survived by her daughter, Sandra (Dan) Mullin of Pinehurst, NC, with their children, Kimberly Gay of Pinehurst, NC and Kevin (Emily) Stull of Roanoke, TX; son, Gary (Stacey) Vondracek with their children, Corey and Grace all of Cayuta and Alex (Sarah) Vondracek of Tacoma, WA; daughter, Annette Vondracek of Elmira, NY; sister, Marian Morgan of Minneapolis, MN and many nieces, nephews and close and caring friends and neighbors. She was also predeceased by her siblings, Jack and Harold Theetge, Helen Smith and Elizabeth Warren. Rosalie and her husband George were life-long farmers. In her later years she enjoyed her time spent playing puzzles with friends. Friends are invited to call at the Barber Funeral Home, 413 South Main Street, Horseheads on Sat. Feb. 23, 2019 from 10:00 am-12:00 noon. Her funeral service will take place there at the funeral home at 12:00 Noon. Burial service will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery Horseheads. Those wishing may remember Rosalie with memorials to Annette's home on Chemung St. c/o Gary Vondracek 28 Hall Rd. Cayuta, NY 14824.
Published in Star-Gazette from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2019
