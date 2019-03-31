Services
Elmira Heights - Age 69 of Elmira Heights, NY. She was born October 18, 1949 in Bronx, NY, daughter of the late Albert and Anna (Cohen) Crane and passed away on Thursday March 28, 2019 after a brief illness . In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Philip in 2014. Roz is survived by her sons Philip (Liz) of Elmira Heights and Robert (Rose) of Horseheads; grandchildren Cameron, Anthony, Eric, Ryan, Bella and Ethan; great granddaughters Zaria, Laila and Niella; sisters-in-law Charlene (Joe) Landon of Alpine, NY and Susan Hoyt of Valdosta, GA; brother-in-law Steven Willsey of Laredo, TX, along with several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. She earned a Bachelor of Science from Brooklyn College, and went on to retire from R-Wireworks in Elmira, NY. She was a devoted Yankees fan and an avid walker. She enjoyed donning her fan gear to watch her granddaughter Bella play volleyball and softball and was one of her most ardent fans. She was extremely proud of her sons and her grandchildren. She also looked forward to spending time with her close friend Tracy Smith. Roz will be missed dearly, but has been reunited with her soulmate for eternity. Family and friends are invited to visit the Walter J. Kent Funeral Home, 858 Lake St. at Washington Ave., in Elmira, NY on Thursday, April 4th from 5-7 pm. Her funeral service will be held there on Friday, April 5th, 2019 at 11 am. Committal prayers and interment will follow in Beaver Dams Cemetery.
Published in Star-Gazette on Mar. 31, 2019
