Rose M. Sabatini
Elmira - Age 70 of Elmira, NY. She was born November 27, 1949 in Elmira, daughter of the late Eugene and Mary (Pecchio) Sabatini and passed away Monday, April 6, 2020 at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center. She is survived by her sister and brother-in-law Sharon and Nicholas Mele of Elmira; brother and sister-in-law Eugene and Linda Sabatini of Horseheads; sister and brother-in-law Lisa and Arthur Austin of Alpine; nephews James (Michelle) Mele and Jesse (Katie) Sabatini; great nieces Rain Bills, Melody Sabatini, Sutton Mele, Gianna Sabatini and Alexa Sabatini; aunts Betty and Nancy Sabatini along with many cousins; lifelong friend Darlene Krause Christofaro; special friend of many years Cindy Ripley. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her nephew Eugene J. Sabatini and many aunts and uncles. Rose was a communicant of the Most Holy Name of Jesus Parish. She was a beautician for many years and retired from Top's Market in Elmira after 25 years. She loved her family, dear friends, New York City, NY Mets and NY Jets. Private services will be held with interment in St. Peter & Paul's Cemetery and a Memorial Mass will be announced at a later date. "Until we too may touch the face of God, we will love and miss you", your family and friends.
Published in Star-Gazette from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020