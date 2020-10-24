Rose Marie Supple
Penn Yan - Rose Marie Supple, age 99, of Penn Yan, NY passed away on Wednesday, October 21st, 2020 at the Penn Yan Manor Nursing Home. Rose was born in Elmira, NY on August 5th, 1921, the daughter of the late, Leo and Winifred (Cunningham) Liddy. She graduated as a registered nurse from St. Joseph's Hospital in Elmira, NY. On November 14th, 1942, Rose married Edward J. 'Steamboat' Supple at St. Mary's Church in Elmira. She worked as an RN from 1942 until her retirement in 1980. Her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren were her life. Rose came to visit Keuka Lake at the age of 17, and fell in love with the lake. When she and Steamboat got married they rented a cottage every year on the lake, and eventually moved to Keuka Lake full time. After her husband's sudden death in 1961, Rose moved into the Village with her 5 children and worked for Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital and Keuka College. In 1970, she became the first Nursing Director and Administrator of Penn Yan Manor Nursing Home. Rose finished her distinguished nursing career at the VA Hospital in Canandaigua before retiring in 1980 and then enjoyed a well deserved retirement in Florida. Rose was a dedicated member of St. Michael's Church in Penn Yan, as well as, the Elk's Club. Rose is survived by her daughters, Nancy A. (Dennis M.) Kenney of Baldwinsville and Kathleen M. (Daniel M.) Wilkins of Palmyra; sons, Edward J. (Kathy Marshall) Supple of Penn Yan and Timothy J. (Carol Bootes) Supple of Lakewood Ranch, FL; Twelve grandchildren; Twenty great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and several special nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her late husband Edward J. 'Steamboat' Supple on March 23rd, 1961; daughter and grandson, Margaret R. Jones and Christian M. Jones on June 27th, 1985; sister, Margaret Carroll; brothers, Leo Liddy and Jack Liddy. A graveside service will be held at St. Michael's Cemetery in Penn Yan, NY on Thursday, October 29th at 11AM with Rev. Jim Jaeger officiating. Those in attendance are reminded to practice social distancing and to wear a face covering. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Penn Yan Manor Nursing Home, 655 N. Liberty St., Penn Yan, NY 14527. Memories of Rose Marie may be shared with her family and friends at townsendwoodzinger.com