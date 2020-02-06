Services
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
12:15 PM
Elmira Heights - Age 92, passed away Wed. Feb. 5, 2020 in the comfort of her own home, in the care of her loving family. Born on June 20, 1927 in Mansfield, PA; daughter of the late, Lyle & Elsie Wehage Knowlton. She enjoyed many years with her loving husband, Elwin Kendrick until his passing in 1964. Rosemarie retired as a book keeper for WENY, Horseheads, NY. She enjoyed crossword, word search games, crocheting but most of all family was everything. Surviving is her loving family, daughters, Rhonda Congdon, Wellsville, NY; Sharon Brill, Elmira Heights, NY; Lavonne (Kim) Gilbert, Elmira, NY; Vicki (Joe) Hudson, St. Mary's, GA; 7 grandchildren, Jennifer (Jason) Howells, Megan (Christopher) Hojnoski, James (Amy) Gilbert, Larry Joe (Jessica) Hudson and Travis Hudson, Timothy (Samantha) Congdon, and Christine (Todd) Jeffers; 7 great grandchildren, Kiersten, Mariah, Chelsey, Rose, Nick, Christopher, and Michael; brothers, Thomas (Pat) Knowlton and Robert (Pauline) Knowlton; sisters, Carole Knowlton and Frieda (William) Struble; several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her siblings, Anna Burgess, Barbara Gerych, John Knowlton, an infant brother, William; great granddaughter, Cassie Congdon; son-in-law, Michael Congdon; and faithful canine companion, Misty. Guests will be received at Caywood's Funeral Home & Gardens, 1126 Broadway, Elmira on Sat. Feb 8, 2020 between the hours of 11 a.m. - 12 (noon) Funeral services will follow at 12:15 p.m. with Pastor William Vallet officiating and she will be buried in Woodlawn National Cemetery next to her husband, Elwin Kendrick. Rosemarie's family would like to thank the staff of Carefirst for the loving care she received. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Carefirst, 3805 Meeds Creek Rd. Painted Post, NY 14870 or Chemung County SPCA, 2435 NY 352, Elmira, NY 14903.
Published in Star-Gazette from Feb. 6 to Feb. 8, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -