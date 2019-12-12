|
|
Rosemarie L. Schirrmacher
Elmira - Age 85, of Elmira, NY, passed away on December 6, 2019, surrounded by her family. Rosemarie was born in Tubingen, Germany. She came to the United States in 1957 to visit her sister Gretchen and her brother in law Samuel. During that trip she met and fell in love with Harvey, her husband of 50 years. They were inseparable from that moment on. She was a dedicated homemaker, remarkable cook, steadfast philanthropist and ardent bibliophile who devoted herself to her family.
Rosemarie is survived by her son Walter and his wife Kelly (Jansen) Schirrmacher and their children Kurt and Kathryn, her daughter Karen Schirrmacher, and sister in law Carol (Schirrmacher) Hogue and family.
She is predeceased by her parents Walter and Letizia (Lorenz) Leis, sister Gretchen (Leis) Hudson and brother in law Samuel Hudson.
It was Rosemarie's wish that no services be held. Interment will take place at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Red Cross, P.O. Box 37839 Boone, IA 50037-0839.
Published in Star-Gazette from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019