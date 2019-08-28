|
|
Rosemary E. Vendetti
Horseheads, NY - Passed away peacefully on Monday, August 26, 2019 at the age of 90. Rosemary was born on October 12, 1928 in Elmira, NY the daughter of the late Bernard and Verna Roskoski Ryan. Rosemary is also predeceased by her husband Paul "Digger" Vendetti. She was an avid Bingo player, loved to collect cardinals and loved time spent with her family. Rosemary is survived by her children, Vickie (Al) Fife, Paulie (Gay) Vendetti and Karen (Frank) Ayers; grandchildren, Wendi (Doug) Canfield, Nick Vendetti, Ashley McLaughlin, Kelly Hummel, Felicia Ayers, Josh Ayers; great grandchild, Lindsey Canfield; sister, Joanne Sindelar and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to Sullivan's Funeral Home, 365 E. Franklin St. at Rt. 13, Horseheads, NY on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 4PM - 6PM. Rosemary's Funeral Service will follow at 6PM with Fr. John DeSosio. Rosemary will be laid to rest in Woodlawn National Cemetery at the convenience of the family. The family would like to thank Bethany Manor and Corning Hospital staff for the excellent care that was given to her. Condolences and words of comfort may be expressed in Rosemary's Book of Memories at www.sullivansfuneralhome.com.
Published in Star-Gazette from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019