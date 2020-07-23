Rosemary Nasakaitis
Elmira Heights,NY - Rosemary Nasakaitis Age 69 of Elmira Heights, NY passed away on Thursday March 19, 2020. Rose was born November 27, 1950 in Elmira,NY the daughter of the late Marion and Betty Rice Chalk. Rosemary was a LPN Rehabilitation Nurse for St. Joseph's Hospital in Elmira, NY. She was pre-deceased by her parents, her brother Mike Chalk, aunts and uncles Rosemary Woodhouse, Ellen Morrison, Renie Gamer, Jack Rice, and Joe "Bud" Rice and her mother-in-law Geraldine Narsh Said Nasakaitis. Rosemary married her husband, Frank W. Nasakaitis, on November 13, 1993 and they would have celebrated their 27th Wedding Anniversary this year. Rose was a communicant of St. Mary Our Mother Church in Horseheads, NY. She loved her family and treasured the time she spent with them. Rose enjoyed traveling the world and going on cruises with her husband. Rosemary is survived by her husband Frank W. Nasakaitis; son: Dominic Christofaro of Elmira, NY ; step-daughter: Julie Nasakaitis and her children Shayna Nasakaitis and Danica Nasaskaitis all of Dover, Delaware and Jeremy Nasakaitis of Horseheads, NY; step daughter and son-in-law: Heather and Noah Shear of Aurora, CO and their daughter Alexa; brother and sisters-in-law: Tom and Jonelle Chalk of Tacoma, WA and Noreen (Mrs. Mike) Chalk of Baldwinsville, NY; sister and brother-in-law: Peggy and Ray Weigle of Elmira, NY ; father-in-law: Frank Nasakaitis of Horseheads, NY; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Patricia & Jonathan Breux of Elmira, NY; James & Emilia Nasakaitis of Herndon, VA ; Mary & Paul Yoder of Horseheads, NY; John & Dawn Nasakaitis of Elmira, NY; Nancy & Chris Zizzi of Yorketowne, VA; Jill & Les Lewis of Horseheads, NY and Gwen & Ron Moshier of Catlin, NY ; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of caring friends. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the LYNCH FUNERAL HOME 318 WEST BROAD STREET HORSEHEADS, NY on Thursday July 30, 2020 from 5-8 PM . Rosemary's Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday July 31, 2020 at 10 AM at St. Mary Our Mother Church 816 West Broad Street Horseheads, NY with the Rev. Christopher E. Linsler officiating. Rosemary will be laid to rest in St. Peter & Paul's Cemetery in Elmira, NY. Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic , Face Masks are required at The Funeral Home and Church and Social Distancing will be practiced. Words of Condolence and memories may be shared at www.lynchsfuneralhome.com
.