Rosemary P. Macri
Watkins Glen - Rosemary P. Macri, 92, of Watkins Glen, passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019 in Montour Falls. Born in Montour Falls on October 28, 1926, she was the daughter of Joseph and Lucy Pastore. Rosemary was the Executive Secretary for the Selective Service System.
Rosemary is survived by her sons, David Macri of Montour Falls and Robert Macri (Laura Cartarius-Macri) of Hector; two grandchildren, Chad (Beth) Macri and Devin (Jonathan) Lawton; two grandchildren, Madison and Colt; and nieces, Mary Field, Barbara Malina and Cheryl Pastore Frisbie. She was predeceased by her husband, Frank J. Macri on January 26, 2011.
Relatives and friends are invited to call on Monday, August 5, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 pm at Vedder and Scott Funeral Home, 122 N. Genesee St., Montour Falls. Her funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm. Private burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery in Watkins Glen. To leave the family a message of condolence, or to light a "Candle of Remembrance", please visit www.vedderandscottfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette on Aug. 1, 2019