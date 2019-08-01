Services
Vedder and Scott Funeral Home
122 N. Genessee St.
Montour Falls, NY 14865
607-535-2396
Calling hours
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Vedder and Scott Funeral Home
122 N. Genessee St.
Montour Falls, NY 14865
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
7:00 PM
Vedder and Scott Funeral Home
122 N. Genessee St.
Montour Falls, NY 14865
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosemary Macri
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosemary P. Macri


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosemary P. Macri Obituary
Rosemary P. Macri

Watkins Glen - Rosemary P. Macri, 92, of Watkins Glen, passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019 in Montour Falls. Born in Montour Falls on October 28, 1926, she was the daughter of Joseph and Lucy Pastore. Rosemary was the Executive Secretary for the Selective Service System.

Rosemary is survived by her sons, David Macri of Montour Falls and Robert Macri (Laura Cartarius-Macri) of Hector; two grandchildren, Chad (Beth) Macri and Devin (Jonathan) Lawton; two grandchildren, Madison and Colt; and nieces, Mary Field, Barbara Malina and Cheryl Pastore Frisbie. She was predeceased by her husband, Frank J. Macri on January 26, 2011.

Relatives and friends are invited to call on Monday, August 5, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 pm at Vedder and Scott Funeral Home, 122 N. Genesee St., Montour Falls. Her funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm. Private burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery in Watkins Glen. To leave the family a message of condolence, or to light a "Candle of Remembrance", please visit www.vedderandscottfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosemary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Vedder and Scott Funeral Home
Download Now