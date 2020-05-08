|
Roy Delo Paddock
Horseheads, NY - On Sunday, May 3, 2020, Roy Delo Paddock passed away at home at the age of 75. Roy was born January 11, 1945 in Elmira, NY, son of the late Byron and Eleanor (Delo) Paddock. After graduating from Massanutten Military Academy and attending Pennsylvania State University, Roy served his country with the US Army as a firefighter at Ft. Rucker, Alabama, before returning to Chemung County where he worked for 22 years in commercial kitchen design, sales, and installation for Hample Equipment Company in Horseheads. He was pre-deceased by his brother, Byron "Sandy" Paddock. Roy is survived, and deeply missed, by his son Daniel Paddock (Sarah O'Sullivan) with their children Ronan and Finley, his daughter Marianna (Brian) Harkness with their children Anthony, Keegan, and Ashlyn, and his former wife Nancy Hood Paddock. He will also be missed by many friends in the Five Rivers Council, BSA where in addition to helping many Scouts in Troop 41 earn their Eagle rank, he was a longstanding volunteer, camp cook, and recipient of the Silver Beaver distinguished service award; by former neighbors and friends with whom he shared many summers boating and waterskiing on Keuka Lake; and by his friends, local and online, with whom he shared an avid interest in model railroading and Lionel model train collecting. Roy will be laid to rest in the Delo family plot at Woodlawn Cemetery, Elmira, NY; arrangements for services are pending through Sullivan's Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be sent to Five Rivers Council BSA, 244 West Water Street, Elmira, NY 14901. Words of comfort may be expressed in Roy's Book of Memories at www.sullivansfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette from May 8 to May 10, 2020