ROY EVANS
Watkins Glen - Leroy (Roy) E. Evans, Age 87, of Watkins Glen died April 9, 2019 at Schuyler Hospital. He was born September 10, 1931 to Lloyd and (H.) Louise (Roberts) Evans. He is predeceased by his parents and sisters, Margaret Knowles, Norma McCawley and Gertrude Dye. He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Erma Lou (Coykendall) Evans; children, Kathryn Reissig, Kim (Carla) Evans, Kerri (Darrin) Walsingham, and Kirk Evans; grandchildren, Amie, Adam, Erin, Caleb, and Kendall; eight great-grandsons; sister, Ruth Hayes; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Roy, a life resident of Schuyler County, owned and operated Roy's Auto Radiator for many years in Corning and Watkins Glen. He was an active member of Moreland Presbyterian Church and a life member of the Mechanics Club of Montour Falls.
The family will receive friends at the Royce-Chedzoy Funeral Home, 212 E. 4th St., Watkins Glen, on Friday (April 12th) from 4-6pm. A memorial service celebrating his life will be held Saturday (April 13th) at 11am at the Moreland Presbyterian Church in Beaver Dams.
Donations in his name may be made to the Moreland Presbyterian Church, 3045 Beaver Dams - Moreland Road, Beaver Dams, NY 14812 or any organization of your choice. You may express condolences online at www.RoyceChedzoy.com
Published in Star-Gazette on Apr. 11, 2019