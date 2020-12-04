1/1
Roy R. (Shorty) Silvers
1954 - 2020
Roy R. Silvers (Shorty)

Watkins Glen, NY - Went to be with his Lord on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at the age of 66. Roy was born August 14, 1954 in Elmira, NY, son of Coy and Christina Lowman Silvers. He was a kind, caring, fair, and humble person. He would give his shirt off his back to anyone who needed it. He started his career at ECP Honda selling motorcycles and ATVs and progressed into the automobile business where he managed Twin Tier Buick for several years. He then went on to open Silvers Auto Sales for the last 15 years. Family was always his first priority, through all of the family traditions like him cooking every Sunday for his family, and every now and then the family would be treated to his famous homemade ice cream. He had a deep love for all animals, especially all his family's pets. His great passion was automobile racing where he owned Silvers Racing Team and could be found every Friday night at Outlaw Speedway in Dundee. If not at the racetrack he would be watching the Andy Griffith Show, the Yankees, or a race with a Pepsi, with his best friend Max on his lap and his wife by his side. He found great relaxation visiting the Casino. He looked forward to the daily heater club meetings at the car lot with his buddies. We are honored to call him a husband, a father, a grandfather, a great grandfather, and an amazing friend. He is survived by his best friend, soul mate, and devoted wife of 47 years, Diane Ponzi-Silvers ; Sons, Chris and (Tracy), Brian and (Kristy), daughter Jami Lynn. Grandchildren ; Arissa, Dominic, Aliya, Adelle, Alivia, Blake, Mason, Alaina. Great grandchild ; Vince. Brother ; Gary Silvers. His furry best friend Max. Several nieces and nephews and cousins. The family welcomes your condolences and prayers at this time, but services will be held privately. The family also invites those who wish to attend via Zoom. Those wishing to remember Roy, please consider memorials to Kramer Foundation and Alzheimer's Association in his memory. For condolences, words of comfort and Zoom information please visit Roy's Book of Memories at www.sullivansfuneralhome.com.






Published in Star-Gazette from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
