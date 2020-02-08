|
|
Ruby Wells
Elmira - Age 90 of Elmira, NY. She was born April 30, 1929 in Irwinton, GA, daughter of the late Henry and Julia (Smith) Givens and passed away Friday, February 7, 2020 at the Chemung County Nursing Facility. She was predeceased by her husband Felton Wells, Sr. in 2016 and is survived by her children Felton J. (Ella) Wells and Doreen Minnie (Michael) Daw all of Elmira,; grandchildren Ruby (Pendexter) Mack of Horseheads and Felton Jack (Nicol) Wells of great grandson Tyrese Anderson Wells all of Elmira. A Celebration of Life service will be held at New Jerusalem Church, 1320 Lackawanna Ave., Elmira on Friday, February 14, 2020. Visitation will be from 11 am to 12 noon with her service starting at 12 noon. Rev. Ella Wells, her daughter-in-law and Rev. Pendexter Mack, her grandson-in-law will officiate. Committal prayers and interment will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery. To view her complete obituary, please visit www.walterjkent.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Feb. 8 to Feb. 13, 2020