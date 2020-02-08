Services
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
New Jerusalem Church
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
12:00 PM
New Jerusalem Church
1320 Lackawanna Ave
Elmira, NY
Committal
Following Services
Woodlawn Cemetery.
1929 - 2020
Ruby Wells Obituary
Ruby Wells

Elmira - Age 90 of Elmira, NY. She was born April 30, 1929 in Irwinton, GA, daughter of the late Henry and Julia (Smith) Givens and passed away Friday, February 7, 2020 at the Chemung County Nursing Facility. She was predeceased by her husband Felton Wells, Sr. in 2016 and is survived by her children Felton J. (Ella) Wells and Doreen Minnie (Michael) Daw all of Elmira,; grandchildren Ruby (Pendexter) Mack of Horseheads and Felton Jack (Nicol) Wells of great grandson Tyrese Anderson Wells all of Elmira. A Celebration of Life service will be held at New Jerusalem Church, 1320 Lackawanna Ave., Elmira on Friday, February 14, 2020. Visitation will be from 11 am to 12 noon with her service starting at 12 noon. Rev. Ella Wells, her daughter-in-law and Rev. Pendexter Mack, her grandson-in-law will officiate. Committal prayers and interment will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery. To view her complete obituary, please visit www.walterjkent.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Feb. 8 to Feb. 13, 2020
