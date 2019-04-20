|
Rudolph M. Gallup
Ulster, PA - Rudolph M. Gallup, 97, of Ulster, PA passed away Thursday morning, April 18, 2019 at the home of his daughter and son-in-law, Donna and John Lynch in Corning, NY.
Rudolph was born at home in Ulster, PA on July 7, 1921 the son of Francis and Emma Smith Gallup. He grew up on the family farm at Cash Creek in Ulster and was a graduate of Ulster High School. Rudolph was a veteran of World War II having served with the U. S. Army Air Force in the Rhineland and Central Europe.
In early years, Rudolph was employed by the Ingersoll-Rand in Athens and also operated Gallup's Grocery in Ulster. On May 6, 1949 Rudolph married the former Lenora C. VanHorn at her parent's home in Granville Summit, PA. Rudolph served as the postmaster of the Ulster Post Office for many years until retirement.
He was a member of Towanda American Legion Post No. 42 and Beirne-Webster VFW Post No. 1568, Towanda. Rudolph loved the outdoors, spending time at the family farm, family dinners, cutting wood, hunting and fishing especially fishing trips to Canada.
Surviving are his daughter, Donna L. Lynch and husband John of Corning, NY, son, Kenneth C. Gallup (Jean Bennett) of Ulster, grandchildren, Tracey McLaughlin and husband Luke McLaughlin, Brian Fish and wife Cindy Fish, Leah Gallup, great grandchildren, Kendra and Makenzie Fish, Colin and Abby McLaughlin, his brother, Orson D. Gallup of Coco Beach, FL, as well as several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Rudolph was predeceased by his wife, Lenora C. VanHorn Gallup on April 29, 2008, brother, Robert Gallup, sister-in-law, Esther Gallup Smalley, sister, Gladys Kozak, sister and brother-in-law, Bernice Tinder and Stanley Tinder, his companion, Winnie Cartwright and best friend, Donald Taylor with whom he enjoyed golfing trips and playing cards.
A funeral service will be held Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.
at the Bowen-Farr Funeral Home 6 Farr St., Ulster, PA with Rev. Robert W. Martin officiating. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 1 to 2 p.m.at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Ulster Cemetery with Towanda American Legion Post No. 42 according full military honors. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that contributions may be directed to the Ulster-Sheshequin Fire Association, P.O. Box 199, Ulster, PA 18850 in Rudolph M. Gallup's memory.
Published in Star-Gazette on Apr. 20, 2019