Russell "Rusty" F. Stout
Columbia Cross Roads, PA - age 61, passed peacefully at home with his long time friend, Susie Graham on October 26, 2019. Rusty was born September 12, 1958 to Russell Frank, Sr. and Pearl V. Robinson Stout in Elmira, N.Y. Rusty was predeceased by both parents, his sister, Peggy Sue South, infant sister, Cory and nephew Brittian South. Rusty is survived by children, Jeremy Vargson, Russell (Gina) Stout III, Brandon Stout, Shane (Nicole) Stout. He is also survived by sisters, Nancy (David) South and Laura (Randy) South and brother, William Stout and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Rusty's passions were music, being an avid guitar player and singer in many bands. He loved fishing, hunting and "redneck camping" with his grandchildren, Anthony and Kaydee Collins and spending time with granddaughter , Caroline Stout. Special thanks to: Uncle Elmer (Butch) and Aunt Sheryl Robinson , Guthrie Hospice, Holly Pollock and Dan Peters; also to all his generous friends. The Family will receive relatives and friends at the Kalec Funeral Home, Friday, November 1st from 5 to 7 p.m. Burial at the convenience of the family in Riverside Cemetery, Lowman, NY.
Published in Star-Gazette from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2019