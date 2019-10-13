|
|
Russell H. Gay
Elmira - Russell H. Gay, age 101 of Elmira, NY passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Russ was born in Philadelphia on January 18, 1918 and raised in Waverly and Elmira. Russ is predeceased by his wife of 65 years, Valerie; and son, Robert "Joe" Gay. He is also predeceased by many friends and colleagues.
Russ is survived by his loving sons, Arthur (Allison), Alan (Susan) and Andy (Sharon); grandchildren, Kimberly, Kevin, Bruce, Jamie, and Andrea; great-grandchildren, Bobby, Matthew, Shane, Axel, Breck, Declan, Chloe and Zoe; Russ is also survived by brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Frank and Connie Smith, Paul "Denny" and Janet Gillin; along with many nieces and nephews.
Russ was a retired Vice President of Marine Midland Bank with 38 years of service. He was proud of (but rarely discussed) his WWII service in the US Army Air Force in the South Pacific from 1942 to 1945. He was a member of the Harry B. Bentley American Legion, Post 443 and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Rex Field, Post 901.
Russ' family would like to thank his dedicated at-home caregivers, Gladys DeRico and Gloria Hardenrader. We also would like to thank the staff at Arnot Ogden Medical Center, Floor 3B and St. Joes SNF, 5th floor for comforting Russ in his final days.
Russ will be laid to rest at the convenience of the family in Woodlawn National Cemetery. Russ' tribute wall may be signed at www.olthof.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019