Russell H. Roof
Elmira - Age 50, of Elmira, NY, passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020. He was born on April 8, 1970 in Elmira, NY to John and Kay Roof. He is predeceased by his father, John. Russell is survived by his mother, Kay Roof; brother, Jon Roof; sister Adele Roof; children, John Dylan Roof and Willow Ann Roof. Our hearts are heavy, our tears are flowing. You will be greatly missed by all that knew you. To short your life but how powerful you lived it. I have asked God to take your hand and lead you home with your Dad and Aunts. Always in our hearts and minds. Love you More, Mom, Jon, Dylan, and Willow. Special thank you to all who helped take care of Russell in all walks of his life, Destiny Roof, all medical and the Sherman and Hartman families. Arrangements have been entrusted to the James D. Barrett Funeral Home.
Published in Star-Gazette from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020