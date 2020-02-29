Services
McInerny Funeral Home
502 W. Water St.
Elmira, NY 14901
607-733-6271
Resources
Ruth D. Gray Obituary
Ruth D. Gray

Elmira - Age 86, passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital SNF, where she had resided for the past several years. Ruth was born in Waverly NY on December 1, 1933, a daughter of Martin and Maude (Stickles) Derrig. She is predeceased by her husband Gerald T. Gray, siblings and their spouses: Martin and Mary Derrig, Phillip and Helen Derrig, Richard and Dorothy Derrig, Donald and Juanita Derrig, Helen and Robert Ussselman, Winifred and Martin Brennan, Isabel and Benjamin Thompson. Ruth is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Ruth retired from Chemung Canal Trust Company after many years of service. She was a volunteer reading teacher, loved playing the piano and a huge fan of genealogy. Family and friends are invited to McInerny Funeral Home, 502 W Water Street, Elmira, on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 from 12:00 noon to 1:00 p.m. A funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. Interment, will then take place at St. Peter & Paul's Cemetery.
Published in Star-Gazette from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020
