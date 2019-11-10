Services
Caywood's Funeral Home & Gardens, LLC
1126 Broadway
Elmira, NY 14904
(607) 732-7081
Ruth D. West


1926 - 2019
Ruth D. West Obituary
Ruth D. West

Gillett, PA - Age 93, passed away on Sat. Nov. 9, 2019 at Arnot-Ogden Medical Center. Family and friends will be received at Caywood's Funeral Home & Gardens, 1126 Broadway, Southport/Elmira on Thurs. Nov. 14, 2019 between the hours of 3-5 p.m. Funeral services will take place at Caywood's on Fri. Nov. 15, 2019 at 12 (noon) with graveside services following in Woodlawn National Cemetery where she will be laid to rest by her beloved husband, Robert H. West. A complete obituary may be viewed at www.caywoodsfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Nov. 10 to Nov. 14, 2019
