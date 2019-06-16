|
Ruth Elaine (Wilkins) Barenthaler
Corning - Ruth Elaine (Wilkins) Barenthaler passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at the age of 102. She was born in Elmira, NY in 1916, the daughter of the late Freda (Rorick) and Charles Wilkins.
Ruth's life was never empty. In her younger years she attended Webb Mills Church and taught Sunday School. She was a member of the 4-H Clubs and the Seeley Creek Grange where she never missed a dance.
Ruth went to Sagetown School, and graduated from Southside High School and Cortland State Teachers College. Her first job was at Tobeytown School in Caton, followed by Big Flats Union, and Elmira City School District, from which she retired in 1972. After retirement Ruth traveled to parts of Europe, Africa and the Holy Land. Ireland was her favorite.
Ruth and her husband, Elwin (Barney) built a home in Caton in 1951. Ruth was predeceased by her husband, who died suddenly, January 1, 1967. Her father passed away in June the same year and her mother died in 1978. She was also predeceased by brothers, Edward Wilkins and wife Florence (Greenwalt), Charles Wilkins Jr. "Si" and wife Esther Stadelmaier; special friend, Harold Lownsbury.
Ruth is survived by step-daughter, Ellen (Duane) Edwards and family; along with several nieces, nephews, many cousins and her beloved cat, Moochy.
At her request there will be no prior calling hours. Interment will take place in the Elmwood Cemetery, Caton, NY at the convenience of the family. Ruth requested that any memorials be an act of kindness to others. Donations may be made to Caton Volunteer Fire Department, SPCA or the .
Ruth wishes to express special thanks to Dr. Rupik, who had been her doctor for 30 years. Thanks also to the caregivers that made it possible for Ruth to stay in her own home for as long as she could, and to the staff at Absolute at Three Rivers for their care. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Olthof Funeral Home 1050 Pennsylvania Ave., Elmira/Southport, NY. Ruth's tribute wall may be signed at www.olthof.com.
Published in Star-Gazette on June 16, 2019