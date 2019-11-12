Services
Kenyon Funeral Home, Inc.
222 West Main Street
Westfield, PA 16950
(814) 367-5700
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
The Center on Park Ave
Corning, NY
View Map
Ruth Evelyn Stratton (VanDusen) left this world peacefully on November 7th, 2019, just a week shy of her 67th birthday. All Family and Friends are invited to share memories and stories of this extraordinary woman in the celebration of Ruthie's life on December 7th at The Center on Park Ave in Corning starting at noon. In lieu of flowers and cards please make a donation in Ruth's honor to the Ronald McDonald House of Danville, Inc., P.O. Box 300 Danville, PA 17821 or to a local children's . www.kenyonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Star-Gazette from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
