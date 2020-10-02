Ruth L. Laninger CoveyPine City - Age 83 passed away, Wed. Sept. 31, 2020 following declining health. Born on Dec. 2, 1936 in Williamsport, PA, daughter of the late, Walter & Mildred Mitchel Laninger. She married Redford S. "Red" Covey in 1959 and he predeceased her in 2016. Together they shared a wonderful life. She enjoyed crafts, camping, auctions, and flea markets. Ruth is survived by her niece, Althea Keeney, Millerton, PA; along with her family, and many more nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her 6 siblings. Guests will be received at Caywood's Funeral Home & Gardens, 1126 Broadway Southport/Elmira, NY on Tues. Oct. 6, 2020 between the hours of 11 a.m.- 12 (noon). In accordance with state regulations face masks and social distancing are required. Funeral services will be held privately, and she will be interred in Fitzsimmons Cemetery beside her beloved husband, "Red".