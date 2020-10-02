1/1
Ruth L. Laninger Covey
1936 - 2020
Ruth L. Laninger Covey

Pine City - Age 83 passed away, Wed. Sept. 31, 2020 following declining health. Born on Dec. 2, 1936 in Williamsport, PA, daughter of the late, Walter & Mildred Mitchel Laninger. She married Redford S. "Red" Covey in 1959 and he predeceased her in 2016. Together they shared a wonderful life. She enjoyed crafts, camping, auctions, and flea markets. Ruth is survived by her niece, Althea Keeney, Millerton, PA; along with her family, and many more nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her 6 siblings. Guests will be received at Caywood's Funeral Home & Gardens, 1126 Broadway Southport/Elmira, NY on Tues. Oct. 6, 2020 between the hours of 11 a.m.- 12 (noon). In accordance with state regulations face masks and social distancing are required. Funeral services will be held privately, and she will be interred in Fitzsimmons Cemetery beside her beloved husband, "Red".








Published in Star-Gazette from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Caywood's Funeral Home & Gardens, LLC
Funeral services provided by
Caywood's Funeral Home & Gardens, LLC
1126 Broadway
Elmira, NY 14904
(607) 732-7081
