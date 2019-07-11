|
|
Ruth Lambert
Elmira Heights - Age 88, of Elmira Heights, NY passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at the Bethany Manor in Horseheads, NY. Ruth was born in Rochester, NY on August 31, 1930, daughter of the late Roy and Marie (Freeman) Miller. Ruth was also predeceased by her husband, Robert in 2016, son, Gary Lambert in 2015, daughter-in-law, Marty Lambert in 2013, 1 sister and 5 brothers. Ruth is survived by her daughter, Vicki (Robert) Dildine; grandchildren, Matthew (Becky) Lambert, Nicole ( Shawn Martin) Lambert, Jessica Dildine and Derrik (Kierstyn Bennett) Dildine; great grandchildren, Ryan and Brody Lambert, Maddison and Keagan Williams, Miyanna Martin, Londynn Dildine and Braecyn Dildine; several nieces and nephews. Ruth was a lifetime Yankees fan and will be remembered for her amazing sense of humor. Family and friends are invited to attend a hour of calling on Friday, July 12th from 6 to 7 pm at the James D. Barrett Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 7 pm with Fr. John Desocio officiating. Special thanks to the staff on skill 1 at Bethany Manor for the loving care Ruth received, along with Patsy from Carefirst for her compassion and care.
Published in Star-Gazette from July 11 to July 12, 2019