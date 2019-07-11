Services
James D. Barrett Funeral Home
1004 Lake Street
Elmira, NY 14901
(607) 733-4629
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
James D. Barrett Funeral Home
1004 Lake Street
Elmira, NY 14901
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
7:00 PM
James D. Barrett Funeral Home
1004 Lake Street
Elmira, NY 14901
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Lambert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Lambert


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth Lambert Obituary
Ruth Lambert

Elmira Heights - Age 88, of Elmira Heights, NY passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at the Bethany Manor in Horseheads, NY. Ruth was born in Rochester, NY on August 31, 1930, daughter of the late Roy and Marie (Freeman) Miller. Ruth was also predeceased by her husband, Robert in 2016, son, Gary Lambert in 2015, daughter-in-law, Marty Lambert in 2013, 1 sister and 5 brothers. Ruth is survived by her daughter, Vicki (Robert) Dildine; grandchildren, Matthew (Becky) Lambert, Nicole ( Shawn Martin) Lambert, Jessica Dildine and Derrik (Kierstyn Bennett) Dildine; great grandchildren, Ryan and Brody Lambert, Maddison and Keagan Williams, Miyanna Martin, Londynn Dildine and Braecyn Dildine; several nieces and nephews. Ruth was a lifetime Yankees fan and will be remembered for her amazing sense of humor. Family and friends are invited to attend a hour of calling on Friday, July 12th from 6 to 7 pm at the James D. Barrett Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 7 pm with Fr. John Desocio officiating. Special thanks to the staff on skill 1 at Bethany Manor for the loving care Ruth received, along with Patsy from Carefirst for her compassion and care.
Published in Star-Gazette from July 11 to July 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now