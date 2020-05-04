|
|
Ruth M. Mandeville
Van Etten - Ruth M. Mandeville, age 87, of Langford Creek Road, Van Etten, NY, died on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at AdventHealth Waterman, in Tavares, FL. She was predeceased by her husband, Joseph Mandeville, her daughter Rebecca Henry, and a grandson Joseph P. White. Ruth was born on July 1, 1932 in Waverly, NY, the daughter of the late Ralph E. Berry and Lucille Trotter Westervelt. She retired from Tioga State Bank in Van Etten, NY. Ruth is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Barbara and Barry Shangraw, Erin, NY, her grandchildren, Susan (Patrick) Lupiani, David (Tiffany) White, Mark (Lesley) Flora, Christina (Steve) Raison, Barry (Christine) Shangraw, William (Carolynn) Shangraw and twelve great-grandchildren. Services for Ruth will be held at a later date. She will be laid to rest at Canfield Cemetery in Van Etten, NY. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ruth's name may be sent to Community Fire and Rescue, Van Etten, NY www.communityfireandrescue.com.
Published in Star-Gazette from May 4 to May 5, 2020