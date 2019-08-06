|
Ruth M. Pierce
Spencer, NY - Ruth M. Pierce, 75, of Spencer, passed away at her residence Sunday, August 4, 2019. She was predeceased by her sister; Lydia Wark, and brothers; John and Earl Breon. She is survived by her partner Gary Caslin; her children; Marjorie (Mary) and Bob Horton, Timothy and Robin Gordon, Lori and Eric Eaton and Terry Gordon and his fiancée Holly; 11 grandchildren; and 3 great grandchildren. Ruth is survived by two sisters; Helen Corder and Marjorie "Midge" and Rupert Burress; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Ruth was a member of the Montour Falls Moose Club, enjoyed reading, word search puzzles and loved to dance. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, August 8 at 1:00 pm at the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home, 137 Main Street, Candor with the Rev. Phil Jordan officiating. The family will receive friends Thursday from 12:00 to 12:45 at the funeral home. Condolences may be made to Ruth's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Star-Gazette on Aug. 6, 2019