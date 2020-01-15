|
|
Ruth P. Broderick
Horseheads,NY - RUTH P. BRODERICK Age 97 of Horseheads, NY passed away on Friday January 10, 2020.Ruth was born on January 5, 1923 in Yonkers, NY the daughter of the late Michael and Anna Jacobs Homko. She was pre-deceased by her loving husband William E. Broderick in 1977 and by her son Dennis W. Broderick on December 22, 2011. Ruth was also pre-deceased by her siblings Virginia Kristoff, Robert Homko, and Lorraine Garrett. Ruth's chosen career was as a loving mother and homemaker to her children and as a caregiver to her grandchildren giving them all of herself with loving kindness. She lived with her daughter Ruthanne in Horseheads since 1978. She also had training as a beautician. Ruth enjoyed doing crafts, crossword puzzles, and attending Mass on EWTN. She also liked Jeopardy, mystery/crime shows and Hallmark love movies. Mrs. Broderick is survived by her daughters: Ruthanne Campbell of Horseheads, NY and Mary Ellen Miller of Watertown, NY; son: Gary E. Broderick of Horseheads, NY; grandchildren: Elizabeth Campbell, Dean ( Kate Halliday) Campbell ; great grandson: Jackson Dean Campbell; several nieces, nephews and a host of caring friends including Cody Saxbury . A Special Thank You to The Arnot Ogden Medical Center and the Medical Services Staff, Elcor Nursing Home Staff and her roommate Delores Jenkins , and The Elmira Catholic Parishes , especially Chaplain Marianne Cleary. With their help, Ruth passed peacefully into the embrace of Jesus. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the LYNCH FUNERAL HOME 318 WEST BROAD STREET HORSEHEADS , NY on Tuesday January 21, 2020 from 4 to 6 PM . Ruth's Funeral and Committal Services will be held at the conclusion of calling hours at 6 PM with Rev. Rick Farrell officiating. Interment in Maple Grove Cemetery in Horseheads, NY at the convenience of the family. Words of Condolence and Memories may be shared at www.lynchsfuneralhome.com .
Published in Star-Gazette from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020