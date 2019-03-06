|
Ruth W. Snow
Montour Falls - Ruth W. Snow, 97, of Montour Falls, passed away on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Seneca View Skilled Nursing Facility. She was born in the Town of Dix on December 2, 1921, the daughter of the late A. Weston Woodward and Madge (Sanford) Woodward Raymond.
Ruth worked at the Pentagon in Washington D.C., beginning in 1942 as they were finishing the last corridor, and later transferred to the Joint Chiefs of Staff. After the war, she worked for the State Veterans Counselor in Watkins Glen. She later worked for Dr. Tague and Dr. Norton in Montour Falls. Ruth was a member of the Schuyler County American Legion Auxiliary, Order of the Eastern Star Fern-Tyrone Chapter #142, and the First Presbyterian Church of Watkins Glen.
She was predeceased by her parents, step-father, Dr. H.B. Raymond, husband, Hugh R. Snow, brothers, Arnold, Omar and Harold Woodward, step-brother, Robert Raymond, and step-sister, Janet Dobson. She is survived by many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to call on Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 1-2 pm at Vedder and Scott Funeral Home, 122 N. Genesee St., Montour Falls followed by her funeral service at 2:00 pm. Burial will be held in Montour Cemetery in the spring. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a . To leave the family a message of condolence, or to light a "Candle of Remembrance", please visit www.vedderandscottfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette on Mar. 6, 2019