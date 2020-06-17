Ruth Weikart Gallagher



Bartow, FL - Ruth Weikart Gallagher went to be with her Lord and Saviour on June 7, 2020 in Bartow FL at the age of 101. She is survived by her 3 children - Carla Stark-Davis (Virgil) of Bartow FL with whom she resided, Rev Robert Weikart (Joanne) of Groveland FL and Dinah Vaughan (Timothy) of Elmira NY. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren - Duncan, Dustin, and Sean Stark, Jordan, Justin and Zachary Weikart , Megan Weikart Kroger, Joshua and Seth Vaughan and 10 great-grandchildren. Interment will be at the convenience of the family at Lakeside Cemetery in Hamlin NY. Whidden-McLean Mortuary and Crematorium in Bartow FL are handling the arrangements.









