Ruth Weikart Gallagher
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruth Weikart Gallagher

Bartow, FL - Ruth Weikart Gallagher went to be with her Lord and Saviour on June 7, 2020 in Bartow FL at the age of 101. She is survived by her 3 children - Carla Stark-Davis (Virgil) of Bartow FL with whom she resided, Rev Robert Weikart (Joanne) of Groveland FL and Dinah Vaughan (Timothy) of Elmira NY. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren - Duncan, Dustin, and Sean Stark, Jordan, Justin and Zachary Weikart , Megan Weikart Kroger, Joshua and Seth Vaughan and 10 great-grandchildren. Interment will be at the convenience of the family at Lakeside Cemetery in Hamlin NY. Whidden-McLean Mortuary and Crematorium in Bartow FL are handling the arrangements.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Gazette from Jun. 17 to Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Whidden-McLean Funeral Home - Bartow
650 E. Main Street
Bartow, FL 33830
863-533-8123
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 17, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Whidden-McLean Funeral Home - Bartow
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved