S. Robert Baldwin
Horseheads - Age 95 of Horseheads. He was born on December 23, 1923 in Corning, NY, son of the late Martin and Mary W. (Wintermute) Baldwin, and passed away on Monday evening, November 18th, 2019. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his wife, Madeline Westlake in 2009, his son Gary in 1990, and his grandson Chadd in 2005. Bob is survived by his son & daughter-in-law, Martin (Mary) Baldwin of Horseheads; daughter-in-law Glenda Baldwin of Bartlett, TN; granddaughters Kristen Baldwin of Horseheads, Melissa Phillips of Memphis, and Samantha Baldwin of Memphis; several beloved great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Pauline Titus of Jacksonville, FL; his dear friend Beverly Flisnick; along with several nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends. Bob served in the Navy from 1942 to 1946. Aboard a submarine in the Pacific during World War II. Upon returning home worked for Westinghouse for over 18 years, Xerox in Rochester for 12 years, and spent almost 25 years employed by NCR in Ithaca before retiring. He was a member of the Horseheads Presbyterian Church; Bob sat on the original building committee in the 60's. He was also a member of the Horseheads American Legion and the Elmira Heights . In his retirement Bob became known for his green thumb and his avid golfing which included the Soaring Eagles Mini Tour. Family and friends are invited to visit the Barber Funeral Home, 413 S. Main, St., in Horseheads, on Friday November 22, 2019 from 3 pm to 6 pm. Bob's funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 23rd 2019 at 11 am at the First Presbyterian Church of Horseheads, 2297 Westinghouse Road, Horseheads, NY. Committal and interment in Maple Grove Cemetery, time and date to be announced in Sunday's paper. Condolences at www.barberfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019