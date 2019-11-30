|
Sally A. Santulli
Elmira - Age 57 of Elmira, NY. She was born July 15, 1962 in Elmira, daughter of the late Mark and Jane (Owen) Lee and passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019 very unexpectedly. She is survived by her husband of 30 years, Joseph Santulli; son Tony Santulli both of Elmira; stepsons Joseph Santulli of Pine City and Kevin Groom of Elmira; siblings Micelle VanGorden of Horseheads, Mary Ervay of FL, John Lee of Millport, Betty Bennett of IL, Ann McLaughlin of Horseheads and Eileen Keefe of Millport along with several nieces and nephews. Sally was a loving wife and mother. She attended Central Assembly of God Church in Horseheads and was employed with Wegmans. Family and friends are invited to her memorial service on Wednesday, December 4th at 11 am at the Central Assembly of God Church, 1 Brenway Dr., Horseheads. Pastor Joe Chamberlin will officiate.
Published in Star-Gazette from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2019