Sally Eifler Malone
Sally Malone, born to William A. and Magdelin (Anderson) Eifler in Jamestown, New York on February 26, 1935, passed away peacefully on August 11, 2020 at the James Square Health and Rehab Center, Syracuse, New York. In 1963, she married Dr. John M. Malone (Jack) and they were together for 57 years. She was the loving Mother of William (Ann), Mary Olson (Mark), and John (Jennifer) and adoring Grandmother to Samuel and Alexandra Malone, Nathan and Noah Olson, and Jack, Benjamin, and Caroline Malone.
Sally attended Fredonia Teacher's College (now SUNY Fredonia) and began her teaching career in Kenmore, New York, just outside of Buffalo. It was there that she met Jack while he was in Dental School at the University of Buffalo. They were married in Jamestown on July 20, 1963 and they resided in Elmira where Jack had just established his dental practice. Sally continued teaching, both full and part-time for the next 30 years. Her true passion was volunteering and over the years she volunteered at the Clemens Center, the Chemung County Sheriff's Office, St. Joseph's Hospital and Arnot Ogden Memorial Hospital where she was a fixture in the Gift Shop.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 10th, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Elmira, NY. Interment will be private for immediate family.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to the Arnot Health Foundation, www.arnothealth.org
