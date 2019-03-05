|
Sally Mae Keenan-Olivieri
Waverly - Sally Mae Keenan-Olivieri, 81, of Waverly, NY went home to be with her Lord on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Elderwood of Waverly with her family by her side.
She was born on April 2, 1937 in Canton, PA, the daughter of the late John and Helen (Bolt) Earley.
Sally attended Elmira Business Institute following high school obtaining her Associates Degree. She was employed at Artistic as a Data Entry Clerk, prior to retiring. Sally loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was an exceptional cook and baker. During the holidays, she enjoyed making cakes just to give to people. Sally was always ready to go on shopping excursions. She was a member of His Tabernacle, Horseheads, NY.
She is predeceased by her great-grandson Noah Norton and eleven siblings.
Sally Mae is survived by her children Michael and Sharon Moss of Sunrise, FL, Joy and James Doyle of Chemung, NY, Susan Ball of Athens, PA, and Peter and Beth Keenan of Endicott, NY, grandchildren Shane (Carmen) Schuckerow, Brandie (Daryl) Schuckerow, Nick (Angela) Moss, Jamie (Tim) Moss, Alicia (Mike) Mehl, Joshua (Stormy) Cassidy, Amanda (Dave) Cassidy, Rachael (Tony) Marrero, Philip Ball, Isabella (Matthew), and Shannon Keenan, 19 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends may call on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 from 11am-1pm at the Jay E. Lowery Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens, PA. Funeral Services will follow at the funeral home at 1pm.
Burial will be in Canton Cemetery, Canton, PA at the convenience of the family.
(For those wishing to sign the E-guestbook or send condolences may do so by visiting
www.loweryfuneralhome.com)
Published in Star-Gazette on Mar. 5, 2019