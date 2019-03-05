Services
Jay E. Lowery Funeral Home, Inc.
225 S. Main Street
Athens, PA 18810
(570) 888-2368
Calling hours
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Jay E. Lowery Funeral Home, Inc.
225 S. Main Street
Athens, PA 18810
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Jay E. Lowery Funeral Home, Inc.
225 S. Main Street
Athens, PA 18810
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sally Keenan-Olivieri
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sally Mae Keenan-Olivieri


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sally Mae Keenan-Olivieri Obituary
Sally Mae Keenan-Olivieri

Waverly - Sally Mae Keenan-Olivieri, 81, of Waverly, NY went home to be with her Lord on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Elderwood of Waverly with her family by her side.

She was born on April 2, 1937 in Canton, PA, the daughter of the late John and Helen (Bolt) Earley.

Sally attended Elmira Business Institute following high school obtaining her Associates Degree. She was employed at Artistic as a Data Entry Clerk, prior to retiring. Sally loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was an exceptional cook and baker. During the holidays, she enjoyed making cakes just to give to people. Sally was always ready to go on shopping excursions. She was a member of His Tabernacle, Horseheads, NY.

She is predeceased by her great-grandson Noah Norton and eleven siblings.

Sally Mae is survived by her children Michael and Sharon Moss of Sunrise, FL, Joy and James Doyle of Chemung, NY, Susan Ball of Athens, PA, and Peter and Beth Keenan of Endicott, NY, grandchildren Shane (Carmen) Schuckerow, Brandie (Daryl) Schuckerow, Nick (Angela) Moss, Jamie (Tim) Moss, Alicia (Mike) Mehl, Joshua (Stormy) Cassidy, Amanda (Dave) Cassidy, Rachael (Tony) Marrero, Philip Ball, Isabella (Matthew), and Shannon Keenan, 19 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends may call on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 from 11am-1pm at the Jay E. Lowery Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens, PA. Funeral Services will follow at the funeral home at 1pm.

Burial will be in Canton Cemetery, Canton, PA at the convenience of the family.

(For those wishing to sign the E-guestbook or send condolences may do so by visiting

www.loweryfuneralhome.com)
Published in Star-Gazette on Mar. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now