Carpenter's Funeral Home, LLC
14 East Pulteney St
Corning, NY 14830
(607) 936-9927
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Carpenter's Funeral Home, LLC
14 East Pulteney St
Corning, NY 14830
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Carpenter's Funeral Home, LLC
14 East Pulteney St
Corning, NY 14830
View Map
Sally "Kay" Scanlon


1950 - 2019
Sally "Kay" Scanlon Obituary
Sally "Kay" Scanlon

Painted Post - Sally "Kay" Scanlon, age 69, of Painted Post, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital. She was born on June 28, 1950 in Corning, the daughter of Darrell and Gladys (Griffiths) Hamel. She married Jack Scanlon on November 23, 1974 and they had three children.

Kay earned her Bachelor's Degree from SUNY Cortland in Math Education and a Master's Degree from Elmira College. She was a math teacher at Northside Blodgett Middle School and Jasper-Troupsburg Central School District. She took immense pride in her role as an educator and mentor retiring after 38 years in the classroom. The ripples of her impact will continue well beyond her passing. Kay was exceptional at designing and sewing tote bags, baby bibs, and other original creations many of which she donated to benefit the Potter's Hands Foundation. She was an avid reader who loved to get lost in a novel, she shared her books with family and friends, and she loved photography. She gave endlessly and leaves behind a legacy of love. She was so kind, loving and selfless, her love had no bounds for her family and friends.

Kay is survived by her husband of 44 years, Jack, children and their spouses; Kevin and Betsy (Gunning) Scanlon of Corning, Becky (Scanlon) and Scott Begalle of Buffalo, and Chris and Jillian (Dailey) Scanlon of Williamsport, PA. She was the most magical "Grammy" to her 5 grandchildren; Kate Elizabeth Scanlon (9), Jack Crosby Scanlon (4), Will James Scanlon (4), Connor Leo Begalle (4), and Quinn Mae Scanlon (4 months), sisters, Nancy and Tony Bottar of Syracuse and Terry Henderson of Ft. Myers, FL, and many nieces and nephews. Kay was predeceased by her parents, Darrell and Gladys Hamel.

Family and friends are invited to call at Carpenter's Funeral Home 14 E. Pulteney Street Corning, on Monday, July 22, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm. A memorial service celebrating Kay's life will take place at the funeral home on Tuesday at 11:00 am. Burial will take place at Hope Cemetery Annex at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make donations to The Potter's Hands Foundation, P.O. Box 1564, Corning, NY 14830.

To leave kind words or to share a memory, please visit www.CarpentersFuneralHome.com
Published in Star-Gazette on July 21, 2019
