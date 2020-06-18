Sam E. "Sam" Doland
Elmira - Age 77, was born June 14, 1943 in Elmira, NY the son of the late Floyd E. and Norma (Niles) Doland, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Elcor Health Services in Horseheads, NY. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 26 years, Amelia Ann (Caruso) Doland. He is survived by his beloved children: Gerald Doland of Elmira, NY; Anne Marie (Doland) Young of Charlotte, NC; grandchildren: Amelia Young and Benjamin Young both of Charlotte, NC; Godson, Jeff Scofield of Maryland; along with many cousins and other relatives.
Sam proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He retired from Eaton Corporation, formerly known as Westinghouse Electric, after 35 years of dedicated service. He was an avid walker and especially enjoyed his grandchildren.
Family and friends are invited to call at the Olthof Funeral Home, 1050 Pennsylvania Ave., Elmira/Southport, NY on Monday, June 22, 2020 from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Funeral services honoring Sam's life will be held there on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 10:00 am. Reverend Richard Farrell will officiate. Interment will follow in Sts. Peter & Paul Cemetery where the Chemung County Veteran Honor Guard will accord Military Honors to Mr. Doland, and Father Rick will offer the committal prayers. Sam's tribute wall can be signed in obituaries at www.olthof.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.