Services
McInerny Funeral Home
502 W. Water St.
Elmira, NY 14901
607-733-6271
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
McInerny Funeral Home
502 W. Water St.
Elmira, NY 14901
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
3:15 PM
McInerny Funeral Home
502 W. Water St.
Elmira, NY 14901
View Map
1970 - 2019
Samantha Lohrke Poyneer Obituary
Samantha Lohrke Poyneer

Elmira - Age 48, passed away peacefully at Guthrie Hospital, on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. Samantha was born in Elmira. She is predeceased by her father Parris P. Poyneer, grandparents, Thelma Patton, Carl McCann, Harold and Ruth Poyneer, and uncle Bud Poyneer. Samantha is survived by her daughter Andrea Poyneer of Elmira, with her daughter Alaurali "Birdi" Lafferty; son Christian Lohrke of Elmira with his daughter Landynn; mother Judith Poyneer, with Ron Klossner, of Elmira; brother Jonathan Poyneer, with Kristi Jenkins, of Horseheads, and his daughter Josey. Samantha's family would like to thank the staff of the ICU and 6th floor at Guthrie Hospital for their care and compassion. Family and friends are invited to McInerny Funeral Home, 502 W. Water St., Elmira, on Saturday August 17, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. A funeral service will follow at 3:15 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations in Samantha's name may be made to the Chemung County Humane Society, 2435 Rt-352, Elmira, NY 14903.
Published in Star-Gazette on Aug. 11, 2019
