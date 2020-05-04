|
Samuel Knowles Dean Sr.
Big Flats - SAMUEL KNOWLES DEAN, SR. AGE 89 of Big Flats, NY passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital. Samuel was born May 5, 1930 in Harrisburg, PA the son of the late Weibley Knowles Dean and Katherine Butcher Dean. He was a Korean War Veteran serving his country with the U.S. Navy. Sam married his wife Elaine Joyce Park Dean on February 1, 1953 and they recently celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary on February 1, 2020. He was a retired mailman with the U.S. Postal Service in Elmira, NY. After retirement Sam and his wife Joyce operated Dean's Nursery and Florist shop in Big Flats. Sam was a Master Horticulturalist developing different species of rhododendrons. He was a 50-year member of the Big Flats First Presbyterian Church, member of the Big Flats Masonic Lodge #378 and the Skinner-Ernest American Legion Post #1612 in Big Flats, NY. In addition to his parents, Sam was pre-deceased by his brother and sister-in-law Weibley & Eleanor Dean and sister and brother-in-law Cynthia and Paul Tice. Sam loved his family and friends and treasured the time he spent with them. Sam is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 67 years E. Joyce Dean; his beloved children: Jenny Dean, Kathy (Stephen) Johnston, Samuel K Dean, Jr. and Christopher (Teresa) Dean all of Big Flats; NY, Linda (Blake) Manuel of Corning, NY, Wesley (Eileen) Dean of Horseheads, NY, and Gregory Dean of Berlin, NH. Grandchildren: Philip (Stephanie) Dean, Jessica Dean, Laura Green, Kevin Green, Scotty (Lindsay) Green, Phillip Manuel, Elizabeth Manuel, Brian Dean (Ann), Tyler Dean, Jason Dean, Ashley (Tom) Davis, Jaclyn (Wade) Poston and Steven Veliz; 16 great grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren to be born very soon; several brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and a multitude of caring friends. Arrangements are entrusted to the LYNCH FUNERAL HOME 318 West Broad Street Horseheads, NY. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, Mr. Dean's calling hours and services will be held at a time to be announced. Sam will be laid to rest at Woodlawn National Cemetery in Elmira, NY. Words of Condolence and Memories may be shared at: www.lynchsfuneralhome.com. Those wishing may remember Sam through donations to the Big Flats Presbyterian Church P. O. Box 454 Big Flats, NY 14814.
Published in Star-Gazette from May 4 to May 5, 2020