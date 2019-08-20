Services
Kenyon Funeral Home, Inc.
214 West Main Street
Elkland, PA 16920
(814) 258-7320
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Osceola Presbyterian Church
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
5:00 PM
Osceola Presbyterian Church
Sandra H. "Sandy" Smith


1940 - 2019
Sandra H. "Sandy" Smith Obituary
Sandra H. "Sandy" Smith

Osceola, PA - Sandra H. "Sandy" Smith age 79 of Osceola, Pa passed away Aug. 16, 2019 at Broad Acres Nursing Home, Wellsboro. Friends are invited to call at the Osceola Presbyterian Church, Friday August 30, 2019 from 4:00 to 5:00 pm. where a memorial service will be held following calling hours at 5:00 pm. Rev. Lynn Warso, offc. A time of sharing will follow the service in the church dining room. Memorial donations may be made to the () www.kenyonfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette on Aug. 20, 2019
