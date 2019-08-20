|
Sandra H. "Sandy" Smith
Osceola, PA - Sandra H. "Sandy" Smith age 79 of Osceola, Pa passed away Aug. 16, 2019 at Broad Acres Nursing Home, Wellsboro. Friends are invited to call at the Osceola Presbyterian Church, Friday August 30, 2019 from 4:00 to 5:00 pm. where a memorial service will be held following calling hours at 5:00 pm. Rev. Lynn Warso, offc. A time of sharing will follow the service in the church dining room. Memorial donations may be made to the () www.kenyonfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette on Aug. 20, 2019