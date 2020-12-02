Sandra K. Noe
Horseheads, NY - Age 86, resident of Horseheads, NY, and former resident of Shelby, OH, passed away peacefully on November 29, 2020 at Bethany Manor Nursing Facility, Horseheads, NY. Sandra was born on August 9, 1934, in Shelby, OH, the daughter of Willis Creed and Dorothy Lucille (Hope) Jones. She graduated from Shelby Senior High School, class of 1952. On November 10, 1957, Sandra married Dallas G. Noe, Jr., who preceded her in death in 2007. Sandra was employed as a secretary at Wilkins Air Force Depot, Shelby Mutual Insurance Company, and Shelby Business Forms. After retirement, Sandra and Dallas relocated to Zephyrhills, FL in 1986. In 2003, they relocated to the Horseheads, NY area to be near their son and his family. Sandra is survived by a son and daughter-in-law , D. Brian and Michele Noe, and two grandchildren, Lauren and Dallas, all of Winston-Salem, NC. In addition to her parents, and her husband, Sandra was preceded in death by a brother and sister-in-law, Stanton A. and Alice E. Jones; and two sisters and brothers-in-law, Carol Hope and James W. Mitchell, and Nancy L. and Robert E. Dietze. Arrangements are entrusted to Sullivan's Funeral Home, in Horseheads, and Barkdull Funeral Home in Shelby. The family will welcome relatives and friends at the Barkdull Funeral Home, 33 N. Gamble St., Shelby, OH on Monday, December 7, 2020, from 10-11AM. Sandra's Funeral Service will follow at 11AM with Pastor James Robinson. Sandra will be laid to rest alongside her husband in Oakland Cemetery immediately following. In lieu of flowers, memorial expressions can be made to the American Diabetes Association
or the Alzheimer's Association
. The family wishes to thank the staffs of the Bethany Courtyards Assisted Living and Bethany Manor Nursing Facility for her care over the last 14 years. Condolences and words of comfort may be expressed in Sandra's Book of Memories at www.sullivansfuneralhome.com
