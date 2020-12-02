1/1
Sandra K. Noe
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sandra K. Noe

Horseheads, NY - Age 86, resident of Horseheads, NY, and former resident of Shelby, OH, passed away peacefully on November 29, 2020 at Bethany Manor Nursing Facility, Horseheads, NY. Sandra was born on August 9, 1934, in Shelby, OH, the daughter of Willis Creed and Dorothy Lucille (Hope) Jones. She graduated from Shelby Senior High School, class of 1952. On November 10, 1957, Sandra married Dallas G. Noe, Jr., who preceded her in death in 2007. Sandra was employed as a secretary at Wilkins Air Force Depot, Shelby Mutual Insurance Company, and Shelby Business Forms. After retirement, Sandra and Dallas relocated to Zephyrhills, FL in 1986. In 2003, they relocated to the Horseheads, NY area to be near their son and his family. Sandra is survived by a son and daughter-in-law , D. Brian and Michele Noe, and two grandchildren, Lauren and Dallas, all of Winston-Salem, NC. In addition to her parents, and her husband, Sandra was preceded in death by a brother and sister-in-law, Stanton A. and Alice E. Jones; and two sisters and brothers-in-law, Carol Hope and James W. Mitchell, and Nancy L. and Robert E. Dietze. Arrangements are entrusted to Sullivan's Funeral Home, in Horseheads, and Barkdull Funeral Home in Shelby. The family will welcome relatives and friends at the Barkdull Funeral Home, 33 N. Gamble St., Shelby, OH on Monday, December 7, 2020, from 10-11AM. Sandra's Funeral Service will follow at 11AM with Pastor James Robinson. Sandra will be laid to rest alongside her husband in Oakland Cemetery immediately following. In lieu of flowers, memorial expressions can be made to the American Diabetes Association or the Alzheimer's Association. The family wishes to thank the staffs of the Bethany Courtyards Assisted Living and Bethany Manor Nursing Facility for her care over the last 14 years. Condolences and words of comfort may be expressed in Sandra's Book of Memories at www.sullivansfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Gazette from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Barkdull Funeral Home
Send Flowers
DEC
7
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Barkdull Funeral Home
Send Flowers
DEC
7
Burial
Oakland Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sullivan's Funeral Home
365 E. Franklin St.
Horseheads, NY 14845
607-739-2035
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Star-Gazette

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved