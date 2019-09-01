|
Sandra L. Kelsey
Big Flats - Sandra L. Kelsey, 57, passed away on Wednesday August 28, 2019 at the Crouse Hospital in Syracuse following a courage battle with cancer. She was born in Corning, NY on May 28, 1962 the daughter of John Dgien and Patricia Hunt Dgien.
Sandra grew up in the Addison area and graduated from Addison High School in 1980. She attended St. Joseph's School of Nursing and graduated as a RN in 1983. Sandy worked as an RN and continued her education earning her Nurse Practitioner degree at Community General Hospital Nurse Practitioner School in 1999.
Sandy married the love of her life Brian Kelsey on September 8, 1984.
They created a beautiful life together with the main focus being family.
She had a compassionate soul and adventurous spirit that fulfilled a Life's bucket list.
Sandy helped many people throughout her career at St. Joseph's, Bethesda, Ira Davenport, Fingerlakes Internist, NYS Dept. of Corrections and Loyola Recovery Foundation.
It was Sandy's mission to make sure everyone received the best quality care with the upmost respect. Also she was not afraid to tell it like it is.
She will be greatly missed by family and friends, but always remembered.
She is predeceased by her father John Dgien, brother John C. Dgien and father-in-law Leland Kelsey.
She is survived by her loving husband of 35 years Brian Kelsey, son Brian Michael Kelsey, daughter Elizabeth (Christopher) Fox, 4 legged son Bentley, grandson Brody George Sapp, grand puppy Hank, her mother Patricia Dgien of Addison, brothers Joseph (Debra) Dgien of Cameron Mills, Michael (Shirley) Dgien of Tunisia, sister-in-law Wendy Dgien of Elmira, Andrew (Karen) Dgien of Howard and Paul (Gina) Dgien of Cameron Mills, mother-in-law Gloria Kelsey of Elmira, brother-in-law Jeffrey (Donna) Kelsey of Elmira, sister-in-law Donna (Mark) Kelsey- Root of Elmira and , several nieces and nephews and many loving friends.
Calling hours are being observed on Tuesday September 3, 2019 from 4:00pm to 7:00pm at the Bond-Davis Funeral Home of Bath. Her Graveside service will be held on Wednesday September 4, 2019 at 11:00am at Nondaga Cemetery Bath, NY.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff on 4 south at Crouse Hospital who took such great care of Sandy and her family, especially Katy, who had the support and kindness we will not forget.
Published in Star-Gazette on Sept. 1, 2019