Sandra L. Sterling
Pine City - Sandra L. Sterling, 74, of Pine City, passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020. Born in Elmira, NY on March 5, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Frances (Crum) Shafer.
On January 16, 1965, she married the love of her life Roger G. Sterling in Pine City. In 1978, Sandy and Roger opened Fairshake in Pine City. Sandy's customers were like family to her. She loved them all. Even when wintering down in Florida every year, she would look forward to coming home to New York just to see her customers every summer.
Sandy also enjoyed playing cards, going to yard sales and auctions. More than anything, she cherished the time that she shared with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of 35 years, Roger G. Sterling, Sr.; and her brother, John Shafer.
She is survived by her three children, Rhonda Carpenter of Tallahassee, FL, Regina (Steve) Sterling-Olmsted of Tallahassee, FL , Roger G. Sterling, Jr. of Elmira; 11 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; sister, Barbra Shafer; brother, Thomas (Susan) Shafer; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call from 5-8 pm on Monday, August 17, 2020 at Olthof Funeral Home, 1050 Pennsylvania Avenue in Elmira. A graveside service will be held at 11 am on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 in Webbs Mills Cemetery, 1657 Pennsylvania Avenue in Pine City.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Sandra's memory may be made to Arnot Health Foundations, Attn: Falck Cancer Center, 571 East Market Street, Suite 102, Elmira, NY 14901 or Ronald McDonald House Charities Inc., 26345 Network Place, Chicago, IL 60673-1263. In compliance with NYS regulations, face coverings should be worn and social distancing will be practiced. Sandra's tribute wall can be signed in obituaries at www.olthof.com