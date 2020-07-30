1/
Sandra Mae Dorman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sandra Mae Dorman

Age 55, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 25, 2020. She was predeceased by her parents, Ralph and Betty Dorman Sr. and sister, Beverly Ann Dorman. Sandra is survived by her siblings, Linda Wright, Judith (Steven) Wilcox, Ralph Dorman Jr. and Carl (Rebecca) Dorman; along with several nieces and nephews and friends. Family and friends are invited to a graveside service on Friday, July 31st at 10:00 a.m. in Woodlawn Cemetery.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Gazette from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Woodlawn Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
James D. Barrett Funeral Home
1004 Lake Street
Elmira, NY 14901
(607) 733-4629
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Star-Gazette

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved