Sandra Mae Dorman



Age 55, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 25, 2020. She was predeceased by her parents, Ralph and Betty Dorman Sr. and sister, Beverly Ann Dorman. Sandra is survived by her siblings, Linda Wright, Judith (Steven) Wilcox, Ralph Dorman Jr. and Carl (Rebecca) Dorman; along with several nieces and nephews and friends. Family and friends are invited to a graveside service on Friday, July 31st at 10:00 a.m. in Woodlawn Cemetery.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store