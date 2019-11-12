|
|
Sandra Marcoccia Sears, LCSW, BCD
Sandy dedicated her entire life to helping the needy; abused, neglected and damaged children and their families. Born on April 16, 1948 in Elmira, Sandy did her undergraduate Psychology work at the State University of New York and received her Graduate Degree in Clinical Social Work from the University of Denver in 1981.
As a multi-state Licensed Clinical Social Worker(LCSW), Board Certified Diplomate in Clinical Social Work (BCD) and Academy of Certified Social Workers (ACSW) she was consistently recognized in Who's Who In Mental Health Professions and Who's Who in the West.Sandy served as a Field Instructor for the University of Denver Graduate School of Social Work; a National Peer Reviewer & Team Leader for the National Council of Accreditation; a Pro Bono consultant for the homeless; and as a repeated Faculty Presenter for The Children's Hospital Rosenberry Conference.Sandy was nationally recognized and called to Washington serving as a Federal Grant Reviewer for the Department of Health & Human Services.
Sandy's life commitment to children included : Serving 10 years as the Clinical Director for Mount Saint Vincents Residential Treatment Center. Here she supervised 23 professionals including eighteen master's and doctoral level therapists, three psychiatrists and the nursing and training departments--- - attaining national recognition for residential and day treatment, early intervention/prevention programs and aftercare for the zero to twelve population and their families.
Her constant dedication to children included work at The Children's Hospital, Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, Denver, CO. Here she was responsible for the Department of Psychiatry's Group Therapy Programs. These encompassed the evaluation and treatment of infants, toddlers, children, adolescents and their families.
Sandy lived and gave her life for the most helpless and needy among us. She is survived by her brother John Marcoccia and her husband Ed Sears of Star Valley Ranch, Wyoming..
Her ashes will be laid to rest beside her sister and her Mom and Dad at St.Mary's cemetery this coming Saturday, Nov 16th, at 3 pm.
Published in Star-Gazette from Nov. 12 to Nov. 15, 2019