Services
James D. Barrett Funeral Home
1004 Lake Street
Elmira, NY 14901
(607) 733-4629
Calling hours
Monday, Jun. 1, 2020
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Jun. 1, 2020
2:00 PM
Chemung Cemetery
Age 75, of Elmira, NY, passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center in Elmira. Sandra was born in Sayre, PA on March 5, 1945, daughter of the late Corey and Ruth (Smith) Kiesinger. Sandra was also predeceased by her sister, Evelyn Comstock. Sandra was a loving, caring, gracious, forgiving, generous person, who loved God and all his creations. Sandra loved camping and spending time with her family and friends. She will be missed dearly. Sandra is survived by her husband of 57 years, Harold; daughters, Christine (Randall) Dossey, Rebecca (Drew) Sietstra and Carrie (Raymond) Austin; sons, David (Heather Villarosa), Stanley (Tammy) and Jason (Melinda) Kunzman; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; sisters, Lucille and Arlene; Family and friends are invited to attend social distancing calling hours on Monday, June 1st from 10 am to 1 pm at the James D. Barrett Funeral Home. Social distancing calling will allow only 7 guests in the funeral home at a given time. All guests must wear masks and keep a 6ft distance from other guests at all times. A graveside service will follow at 2 pm in Chemung Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Sandra can be made to an organization of one's choice.
Published in Star-Gazette from May 28 to May 31, 2020
