Sandra Stranzl
Big Flats - STRANZL, Sandra L.
Age 82 of Wolcott Rd. Horseheads passed away unexpectedly on Feb. 23, 2019. She was born in Sunbury, PA to the late Wilson and Savannah (Wieder) Bell. Sandy was predeceased by her husband, Frank Stranzl and son, Richard Fluman. She is survived by her daughters, Jolene (Jeff) Simmons of Ithaca, Terri (Jeff) Standish of Breesport, Lisa (Geoff) Hartigan of Horseheads and Linda Friebis of Elmira Heights; Brother, Gary (Nancy) Bell of Hampton, VA; Sister, Paula (Richard) Schlagle of Mountain Home, ID; daughter-in-law, Abby Fluman of Horseheads; and son-in-law, David Friebis of Elmira Heights; Grandchildren, Brandon (Robin) Comfort, Michele Comfort, Jeffrey and Paige Standish, Stephen and Mark Hartigan, Gabrielle and Gillian Friebis, Zach and Kara Fluman; Great grandchildren, Natalie and Thomas Hartigan. Special dog, Chloe and a host of friends and neighbors. Sandy was an avid golfer, past club champion at Soaring Eagles and also had a hole-in-one. She enjoyed crafting, loved her back yard gardening and bird watching. She also enjoyed playing euchre, time spent with family and was also known for her array of stylish hats. Family and friends are invited to call at the Barber Funeral Home 413 S. Main St. Horseheads NY on Thurs Feb. 28, 2019 from 5-7:00 pm. Memorials to Chemung County Humane Society and 2435 State Route 352 Elmira, NY 14903. www.barberfuneralhome.com
