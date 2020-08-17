1/1
Sandy Fisher Ashendorf
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sandy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sandy Fisher Ashendorf

Horseheads, NY - Passed away on August 16, 2020 at the age of 87. She was born to Leon and Lena Fisher in Brooklyn, NY, of gypsy lineage. She graduated from Tilden H.S. in Brooklyn, NY, and earned her RN from Mt. Sinai Hospital in NYC. She married Robert Ashendorf on New Year's Day in 1956. Sandy is survived by her husband Bob, her sister Elaine and brother Michael, daughter Jill and her husband David and their children Dylan and Logan, her son Harry and his wife Debbie and their children Jared and Delaney. Sandy passed down her love of cooking and Jewish traditions to her children. She worked as a nurse at St. Joseph's Hospital in Elmira and was a school nurse in Horseheads Central School District. In retirement she was active in the community through Bone Builders and the Horseheads Senior Center. Famous last words in the hospital: "I AM a nurse, and I can teach you a thing or two!" Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Service at Sullivan's Funeral Home, 365 E. Franklin St. at Rt. 13, Horseheads, NY on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 11AM . As all are welcomed, we will be adhering to NYS regulations for social distancing. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to North County Senior Center at Appleridge in Horseheads NY. Condolences and words of comfort can be viewed in Sandy's Book of memories at www.sullivansfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Gazette from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sullivan's Funeral Home
365 E. Franklin St.
Horseheads, NY 14845
607-739-2035
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Star-Gazette

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved