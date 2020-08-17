Sandy Fisher Ashendorf
Horseheads, NY - Passed away on August 16, 2020 at the age of 87. She was born to Leon and Lena Fisher in Brooklyn, NY, of gypsy lineage. She graduated from Tilden H.S. in Brooklyn, NY, and earned her RN from Mt. Sinai Hospital in NYC. She married Robert Ashendorf on New Year's Day in 1956. Sandy is survived by her husband Bob, her sister Elaine and brother Michael, daughter Jill and her husband David and their children Dylan and Logan, her son Harry and his wife Debbie and their children Jared and Delaney. Sandy passed down her love of cooking and Jewish traditions to her children. She worked as a nurse at St. Joseph's Hospital in Elmira and was a school nurse in Horseheads Central School District. In retirement she was active in the community through Bone Builders and the Horseheads Senior Center. Famous last words in the hospital: "I AM a nurse, and I can teach you a thing or two!" Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Service at Sullivan's Funeral Home, 365 E. Franklin St. at Rt. 13, Horseheads, NY on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 11AM . As all are welcomed, we will be adhering to NYS regulations for social distancing. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to North County Senior Center at Appleridge in Horseheads NY. Condolences and words of comfort can be viewed in Sandy's Book of memories at www.sullivansfuneralhome.com