Sarah A. Check
Elmira - Age 25 of Elmira, NY. She was born August 10, 1994 in Elmira, the daughter of Gerald W. and Lois (Hawley) Check passed away Friday, October 18, 2019 at Geisinger Medical Center after a brief illness. She was predeceased by her father Gerald Check; maternal grandparents Marjorie and Ronald Hawley; paternal grandparents William and Teresa Check. She is survived by her daughter Bella; mother Lois (Chris) Downs; stepsister Skylar Downs; grandmother Joyce Nolan; grandfather Chris (Sara) Downs; aunts Denise Slade, Sue (Tony) DeOrio, Carol (Scott) Apthorp; cousins Amber, Annabelle, Jordyn, Aaden, Matt, Philip and Jamey along with many special friends. Sarah attended Horseheads High School and was formerly employed with TGI Fridays. Family and friends are invited to visit Walter J. Kent Funeral Home, 858 Lake St. at Washington Ave., Elmira on Monday, October 21st from 4 to 7 pm. Her funeral service will at 7 pm. Interment will be in Maple Grove Cemetery.
Published in Star-Gazette from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2019