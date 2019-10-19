Services
Walter J. Kent Funeral Home
858 Lake Street
Elmira, NY 14901
(607) 734-5368
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Walter J. Kent Funeral Home
858 Lake Street
Elmira, NY 14901
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
7:00 PM
Walter J. Kent Funeral Home
858 Lake Street
Elmira, NY 14901
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sarah Check
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sarah A. Check


1994 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sarah A. Check Obituary
Sarah A. Check

Elmira - Age 25 of Elmira, NY. She was born August 10, 1994 in Elmira, the daughter of Gerald W. and Lois (Hawley) Check passed away Friday, October 18, 2019 at Geisinger Medical Center after a brief illness. She was predeceased by her father Gerald Check; maternal grandparents Marjorie and Ronald Hawley; paternal grandparents William and Teresa Check. She is survived by her daughter Bella; mother Lois (Chris) Downs; stepsister Skylar Downs; grandmother Joyce Nolan; grandfather Chris (Sara) Downs; aunts Denise Slade, Sue (Tony) DeOrio, Carol (Scott) Apthorp; cousins Amber, Annabelle, Jordyn, Aaden, Matt, Philip and Jamey along with many special friends. Sarah attended Horseheads High School and was formerly employed with TGI Fridays. Family and friends are invited to visit Walter J. Kent Funeral Home, 858 Lake St. at Washington Ave., Elmira on Monday, October 21st from 4 to 7 pm. Her funeral service will at 7 pm. Interment will be in Maple Grove Cemetery.
Published in Star-Gazette from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sarah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now