Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
216 E. First St.
Corning, NY 14830
607-936-9322
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
216 E. First Street
Corning, NY
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Christ Episcopal Church
33 East First Street
Corning, NY
Sarah Lee O'Rourke


1937 - 2019
Sarah Lee O'Rourke Obituary
Sarah Lee O'Rourke

Coopers Plains - Sarah Lee O'Rourke, age 82, of Coopers Plains, NY died Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Arnot Ogden Medical Center in Elmira, NY. Sarah was born on May 31, 1937 in Corning, the daughter of Clifford and Lillian (Card) Ellison. She married Francis O'Rourke in 1957 and was predeceased by him in1997.

Sarah worked as a secretary at Corning Hospital for many years and was the homemaker for her husband and three children. Sarah was also a loving and caring grandmother helping to raise seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

She is survived by her three children, Jeffery O'Rourke of Endicott, NY, Brian O'Rourke of Bath, NY, and Tracy Watkins of Corning, NY; seven grandchildren: Nicole O'Rourke, Carla Padilla, Danielle O'Rourke, Kristyn O'Rourke, Brandon O'Rourke, Chelsie Fischer, Brett Clark; three great-grandchildren, as well as 17 nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, Sarah is predeceased by her sister Joyce Clark, and her nephews: Kenny, Terry, and Joe Clark.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, September 23rd from 5-7 PM at Haughey Funeral Home, Inc., 216 E. First Street, Corning, NY. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Christ Episcopal Church, 33 East First Street, Corning, NY with Father Troy Preston officiating. Burial will be in Coopers Plains Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Huntington's Disease Society of America (HDSA.org) as well as to the Christ Episcopal Church at 33 E 1st St, Corning, NY 14830.
Published in Star-Gazette on Sept. 21, 2019
