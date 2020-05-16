|
|
Sarah M. (Sally) Hall
Elmira - Age 81, passed away at home after a short battle with cancer. In addition to her parents, Stuart and Viola (Warters) Miller, she was predeceased by her siblings, William Miller, Gaylord Miller and Anita (Polly) Boughton. Sally is survived by her loving husband: Leon A. Hall, with whom she would have celebrated 62 years of marriage in June; her beloved daughters: Jody (Dale) McKinney, Darlene (Mark) Heitz, and Jennifer (Steve) Spencer; adored grandchildren: Bradley McKinney, Amber (Brian) Mosher, Daniel (Laelle) McKinney, Matthew McKinney, Devin Heitz, Nathan (Mary) Heitz, Kaylee Spencer; and seven great grandchildren. Sally is also survived by brothers-in-law: Burton Hall, John (Mazie) Hall and Gary (Jeanne) Andrews; along with several nieces and nephews. Sally was a longtime member of Elmira Christian Center and then Central Assembly of God in Horseheads. She operated Hayes Agency in Elmira and for many years worked closely with Attorneys Irving Etkind, Andrew Rothstein, and Christopher Denton. She also owned and operated Sally's Nails, her nail salon business. For 50 years Sally, Lee, and Burt operated Hall's Candies and traveled the fair circuit in the summers making fudge and taffy. Their candy business also included making Doc's Candies peanut brittle during the winter holiday season. The family would like to express their thanks to the staff at the Falck Cancer Center, CareFirst Hospice, and the Arnot Ogden Medical Center for their compassionate help and caring for Sally. Most important to Sally is her lasting legacy of living out her faith in Jesus Christ, and teaching her family that He is the hope of everlasting life. She modeled that faith not only to her family but to others around her. She will be greatly missed. Private Graveside Services will take place in the Gillett Cemetery at the convenience of her family. Reverend Joe Chamberlain will officiate. Sally's tribute wall can be signed in obituaries at www.olthof.com
Published in Star-Gazette from May 16 to May 17, 2020